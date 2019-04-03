Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Harper was booed heartily upon his return to Washington but that didn't stop him from continuing to crush the baseball Tuesday. The former MVP put an exclamation point on the evening with his two-run blast during the eighth inning, which traveled an estimated 458 feet. The 26-year-old is 6-for-14 with two doubles, three home runs, five RBI and five walks through four games.