Harper was removed Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the face, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was bleeding from a cut near his nose after being struck in the face by a 97-mph fastball during the sixth inning, though he was able to leave the field under his own power. He went 0-for-2 before being forced to exit the contest. Harper figures to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.