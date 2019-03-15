Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits after getting hit in ankle
Harper limped off the field after getting hit in the ankle by a fastball in Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Harper looked to be in significant pain. More clarity should come after he's examined by team trainers.
