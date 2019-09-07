Harper left Friday's game against the Mets after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper appeared to be in pain right away after getting struck in the right hand by a pitch from the Mets' Steven Matz, though he stayed in to run the bases before being replaced prior to the bottom half of the inning. The severity of the injury is not yet clear.

