Harper was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays after being hit on the right biceps by a pitch, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Harper was making his third plate appearance of the day when he was struck by a Richard Lovelady offering in the top of the sixth inning, so his day was likely going to be over, anyway. The Phillies should provide an update on Harper's condition shortly.
