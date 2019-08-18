The Phillies relayed that Harper's removal from Sunday's game against the Padres was the result of dehydration, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper went 1-for-1 with a single, a walk and a run scored before he was replaced by Adam Haseley in the top of the sixth inning. After an off day Monday, Harper should be ready to go when the Phillies resume play Tuesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.