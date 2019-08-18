Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits due to dehydration
The Phillies relayed that Harper's removal from Sunday's game against the Padres was the result of dehydration, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper went 1-for-1 with a single, a walk and a run scored before he was replaced by Adam Haseley in the top of the sixth inning. After an off day Monday, Harper should be ready to go when the Phillies resume play Tuesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...