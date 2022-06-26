site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury
RotoWire Staff
Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
