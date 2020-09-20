Harper left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with a potential injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Harper appeared to be uncomfortable while he was playing the field in the top of the seventh inning, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. He then said something to manager Joe Girardi after his at-bat in the seventh inning prior to heading back to the clubhouse. He was replaced by Phil Gosselin in right field to begin the eighth inning. It's unclear exactly what issue Harper may be dealing with.