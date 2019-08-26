Phillies' Bryce Harper: Expected back Monday
Harper (personal) is expected to be reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper missed all three of the Phillies' games in Miami over the weekend while awaiting the birth of his son, Krew. With the Phillies in the thick of a tight wild-card race, expect the superstar to immediately re-enter the starting nine upon rejoining the team Monday. Harper's return will likely result in Scott Kingery moving back to third base on a full-time basis, leaving fewer at-bats to go around for Brad Miller and Maikel Franco.
