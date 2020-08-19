Harper went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Red Sox.

Harper blew things open with his three-run blast in the sixth-inning, which came during a seven-run rally. In the eighth, he got aboard with a single, stole second and eventually scored on a Jay Bruce three-run homer. Harper has hit safely in nine straight games, going 14-for-33 (.424) with three homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored in that span. The 27-year-old is slashing .367/.486/.700 with five homers, four steals, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored in 18 games overall.