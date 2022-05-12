Tests on Harper's elbow revealed a small tear in his UCL, and he will not throw for four weeks, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper has served exclusively as Philadelphia's designated hitter since April 17 and that will continue until at least the middle of June. The hope is that he will begin throwing at that time, and he'll also receive a PRP injection to help mitigate his pain Sunday. Though Harper will continue to remain in the lineup most days, the team has announced he will be out Sunday against the Dodgers and perhaps Tuesday to open Philadelphia's series against the Padres.