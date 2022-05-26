Harper went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run in Wednesday's loss to the Braves.

Harper singled in each of his first two at-bats before notching a double and scoring in the fifth frame. He added another double in the ninth inning and his four-hit effort was his ninth multi-hit game in his last 14 contests. Over that stretch, Harper has batted .458 with 16 extra-base hits including six homers, 13 runs, 16 RBI and three stolen bases. The dominant span has his season-long stats up to a .318 average with 10 long balls, 31 RBI, 31 runs and six stolen bases over 154 at-bats in 39 games this season.