Harper went 3-for-4 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 18-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Every Phillie in the starting lineup recorded at least two hits in the massively lopsided contest. Harper led the way by getting on base five times, though he wasn't as directly involved in run production. The 29-year-old hasn't missed a beat since returning from a broken thumb, going 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in six games since he was activated. He's up to a .323/.395/.589 slash line with 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 52 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 70 contests overall.