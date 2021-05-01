Harper (wrist) will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Mets.
Harper hasn't played since taking fastball off his face and wrist in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. The Phillies made a set of transactions Saturday which didn't include sending Harper to the injured list, so it appears as though they expect him back on the field soon. Matt Joyce will make another start in right field Saturday.
