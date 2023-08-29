Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Angels.

The 30-year-old launched a two-run homer off Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning that left the bat at an impressive 111.9 mph and traveled 429 feet to right center. Harper rolled with the punches following his return from Tommy John surgery, hitting just five home runs in his first 77 games. However, the fantasy standout has been delivering the punches lately, with eight long balls and a stellar .375/.465/.819 slash line over his last 20 games.