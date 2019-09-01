Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-3 loss against the Mets on Saturday.

The 26-year-old extended his hitting streak to eight games, and yet, he's still seen little movement in his average over the last week because Saturday was just his second multi-hit game of the streak. However, Harper does have five homers in his last 11 games too, putting him one shy of a second straight 30-homer season. He is batting .257 with 29 home runs, 97 RBI, 84 runs and nine steals in 483 at-bats this season.