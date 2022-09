Harper went 1-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Harper blasted a two-run homer off righty starter Erick Fedde to tie the game with two outs in the third. The outfielder has been slumping in his last seven games, slashing .160/.276/.320 over 29 plate appearances. The 29-year-old has been better on the road this season, recording a 1.035 OPS in 170 plate appearances compared to a .861 OPS in 160 plate appearances at home.