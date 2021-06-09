Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks during Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta.
The 28-year-old slugged his first homer since May 11 during the fourth inning, which covered 12 games, 44 plate appearances and a stint on the injured list. Harper has a .274/.398/.493 slash line with eight home runs, eight doubles, 15 RBI, 18 runs and five stolen bases in 41 games this season.
