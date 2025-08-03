Harper went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers.

Harper accounted for two of the Phillies' five hits off Tarik Skubal and made things interesting late with a two-run blast in the eighth inning. In 14 games since the All-Star break, the 32-year-old has tallied five multi-hit efforts while launching six homers with 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base. For the season, he's slashing .269/.375/.503 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI, 50 runs scored and 10 steals across 363 plate appearances.