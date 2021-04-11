Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Braves.

Harper is posting an impressive .471 OBP this season, but fantasy managers who roster him had to be let down by his lack of power and production prior to Saturday. The outfielder quelled some of that concern with his first homer of the season, which gave the Phillies a short-lived one-run lead in the sixth inning. The long ball pushed Harper's RBI total to a modest three for the campaign.