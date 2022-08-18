The Phillies transferred Harper (thumb) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Harper isn't dealing with any setback in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in late June for his fractured left thumb, but since he wasn't on track to return to the lineup at this time next week when he would have spent a full two months on the shelf, the Phillies opted to move him to the 60-day IL to open up a 40-man roster spot for waiver pickup Bradley Zimmer. Though Harper recently had his throwing program shut down and appears unlikely to be ready to play the outfield again this season while recovering from a torn ligament in his right elbow, he's still on track to rejoin the Phillies as a full-time designated hitter, likely on or around Sept. 1. He's scheduled to take another round of batting practice at some point this weekend, and if all goes well, he could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as next Tuesday.