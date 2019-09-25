Harper went 2-for-5 with a solo home run across both games of the team's doubleheader Tuesday against the Nationals.

Harper went 1-for-4 in the first of the Phillies' games Tuesday. While he was out of lineup for the second contest, he appeared as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and delivered his 34th home run of the campaign. Though he has posted a disappointing season from a power perspective, Harper is ending the season with a flourish, delivering three home runs and two doubles across his last eight games. Overall, he's hitting .258/.374/.505 across 657 plate appearances.