Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes yard Thursday
Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Mets.
Harper took Zack Wheeler deep in the sixth frame for his 14th homer of the season. Though he has a disappointing .465 slugging percentage through 353 plate appearances, he now has four extra-base hits in his last six starts. It's worth noting that all of that damage has come with the Phillies at home, where Harper has hit significantly better to this point in the campaign.
