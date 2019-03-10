Phillies' Bryce Harper: Held out as expected
Harper is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Joe Trezza of MLB.com.
Harper was expected to receive Sunday off after making his spring debut Saturday, and that will indeed be the case. He is set to play in the outfield for the first time this spring in Monday's exhibition matchup with the Rays.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: No chances to hit in spring debut•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Hitting third in team debut•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Scheduled to debut Saturday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Chooses Philadelphia•
-
Bryce Harper: Likely to choose team this week•
-
Bryce Harper: Main focus of Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...