Phillies' Bryce Harper: Hits fifth homer
Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 8-5 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.
The 26-year-old didn't follow up his 5-for-7 night Friday with another multi-hit game, but he did go deep for his fifth homer. Harper started slowly this season, but all of the sudden, he's slashing .289/.426/.566 with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 14 runs and one steal in 76 at-bats.
