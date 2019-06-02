Harper went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Harper scored his first run of the night on a J.T. Realmuto single in the fourth inning before retying the game with his eight-inning blast that also scored Jean Segura. Harper has multiple hits in four of his last five games, going 10-for-20 with two homers, five doubles and 9 RBI in that span. Overall, the right-fielder is hitting .252/.366/.495 with 11 homers in 58 games this season.