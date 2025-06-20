default-cbs-image
Harper (wrist) took 20 swings off a tee Friday, but he remains without a timetable for return, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Harper took dry swings Thursday and has progressed to hitting off a tee. While it's unclear how close he is to returning, it's another encouraging step in his recovery from right wrist inflammation.

