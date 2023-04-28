Harper (elbow) hit on the field with his Phillies teammates Friday in Houston, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper will do that again Sunday ahead of what will be a crucial follow-up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache early next week in Los Angeles. ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on Harper last November and current the belief is that the 30-year-old slugger might be cleared to return as the Phillies' designated hitter as early as next weekend if all parties involved feel it's a safe idea. The initial expectation -- at the time of the reconstructive elbow procedure -- is that Harper would be sidelined until the All-Star break.