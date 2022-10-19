Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Harper took Padres starter Yu Darvish deep to left field in the fourth inning for the game's first run. His homer proved to be all the Phillies needed as their pitching staff completed a shutout Tuesday night. The 30-year-old lefty continued his torrid pace in the 2022 postseason with his fourth home run and seventh extra-base hit in just seven games, extending his hitting streak to six games. Prior to the postseason, Harper hit only three home runs in all of September and October, but his power surge is coming at the perfect time for the Phillies.