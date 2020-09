Harper went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and two walks in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Harper did his part to get Philadelphia off to a fast start, launching a pair of massive home runs totaling 878 combined feet off Mets starter Seth Lugo in the first two innings. New York was more careful with the slugger going forward, walking him twice over his subsequent three plate appearances. Harper has racked up 10 homers and 24 RBI in his second season with the Phillies.