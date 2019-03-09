Phillies' Bryce Harper: Hitting third in team debut
Harper will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and will bat third Saturday against the Blue Jays in his Grapefruit League debut.
As anticipated, the Phillies have cleared out a prime spot in the order for their prized free-agent pickup, who slots in between Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins. The complexion of the top half of the Philadelphia lineup could change when Cesar Hernandez (hip) is healthy again, but any combination of hitters in front of and behind Harper should be a boon to his RBI and runs count. If health prevails, Harper could be poised for a monster debut season in Philadelphia while playing in a home park that has historically been favorable for left-handed power.
