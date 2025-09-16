Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Harper has racked up five homers and 10 RBI while batting just .241 (13-for-54) over 14 games in September. He also picked up his first steal since Aug. 20 in this contest. Harper has a .264/.358/.503 slash line with 27 homers, 73 RBI, 70 runs scored, 12 steals and 31 doubles across 123 games this season, giving him fairly steady power production compared to recent years.