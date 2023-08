Harper went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory over the Giants.

The 30-year-old fantasy stalwart deposited a first-inning offering from Kyle Harrison into the right field seats for a two-run shot. Harper has been red-hot over his last six contests, boasting a slash line of .455/.586/1.045 with four home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored, five walks and just two strikeouts across 29 plate appearances during that stretch.