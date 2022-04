Harper went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI in an 11-3 loss Sunday in Miami.

Harper singled in the third, hit a solo home run in the fifth and added a RBI double in the seventh. After starting the season 1-for-14, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player is 7-for-23 with five extra-base hits over his last six contests. Sunday was the second time he appeared as the designated hitter this season. Nick Castellanos started in right field in his stead.