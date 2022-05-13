Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers.

It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.