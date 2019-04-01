Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers for second straight game
Harper went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and two walks in Sunday's victory over the Braves.
Harper's bat is heating up already, as his OPS sits at 1.649 through his first three games with his new team. The home run, his second of the year, came off Shane Carle in the seventh inning and gave the Phillies a three-run lead.
