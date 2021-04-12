Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Braves.
Harper started out poorly, as he went down swinging in each of his first two at-bats but came around in the sixth as he started off the inning by belting an opposite-field home run to put the Phillies uo 6-5. The 28-year-old has managed to reach safely in every game so far, as he's slashing .276/.447/.517 with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored.
