Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Harper opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before going back-to-back with Kyle Schwarber in the seventh. While the first baseman is batting just .218 through 14 August contests, he's piled up 25 extra-base hits over 37 games since returning from the injured list June 30. For the year, he's slashing .258/.356/.497 with 19 homers, 53 RBI, 53 runs scored and 10 steals across 413 plate appearances.