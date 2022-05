Harper went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, two walks, two runs and two RBI in a 12-10 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

Harper was the driving force behind Friday's power surge, doubling in the third and sixth, walking in the fourth and tenth and homering in the eighth for his fourth multi-hit game in his last five. The 29-year-old has been scorching over the past week plus, going 15-for-32 with six doubles and four home runs to bump his slash line to .291/.350/.598.