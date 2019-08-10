Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers twice in win
Harper went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, a walk and another run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Giants.
With one out in the fifth, Harper swung at the first pitch he saw from Tyler Beede and launched a solo homer. He then put the Phillies back on top in the seventh with a 456-foot, three-run shot into the cove at Oracle Park. It was his first multi-homer game of the year, bringing his season slash line to .252/.371/.478 with 78 RBI and 69 runs scored.
