Harper's initial X-rays on his foot were negative, though he'll have more imaging done Saturday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies' believed Harper avoided serious injury after getting hit in the foot by a pitch Friday against the Blue Jays, and his firsts tests seem to have confirmed that. How much time he'll need to miss, if any, will likely be determined following Saturday's reevaluation.

