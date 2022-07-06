Harper (thumb) said Tuesday that he intends to play again this season, but he was unwilling to commit to a timeline for his return from the 10-day injured list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "I don't want to hope or think about anything," Harper said. "I just want to go day by day and be back when I can, whenever I feel healthy, whenever that is, to help this team win. If we're in [playoff contention], if we're out of it, I'm going to come back and play no matter what, just so I know that I can go out there and play the game."

A late-season return already was expected to be in play for Harper after he underwent surgery last week and had three pins inserted into his fractured left thumb, but the 29-year-old's reluctance to commit to a target date for his return to game action could make it tougher for fantasy managers to continue stashing him during his prolonged absence. Shortly before he had surgery, multiple reports suggested Harper could be ready to play as soon as mid-August, but the reigning MVP merely said that he'll "be back when I need to" when pressed about a potential timeline for a return. Since Harper landed on the IL, Darick Hall has been summoned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace him as Philadelphia's primary designated hitter.