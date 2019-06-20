Harper is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper has primarily hit second or third this season, but he'll get a turn atop the order as the slumping Jean Segura is dropped to fifth. In 29 career games as the leadoff hitter, Harper is slashing .273/.362/.573 with eight homers and 19 RBI in 128 plate appearances.