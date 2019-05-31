Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Harper continued his hot homestand, recording a double in the fourth and sixth innings to bring his total on the season to 19. He totaled six extra-base hits in the Phillies' three-game series against the Cardinals, raising his slugging percentage from .438 to .490. He'll look to keep things going at the dish as the Phillies begin a series at the Dodgers Friday.