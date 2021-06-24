Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and two walks in Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.

It was the second consecutive day with a homer for Harper, who has hit .289 with three homers, seven RBI and six walks since returning from the injured list June 5. Though he hasn't quite re-established his dominance from the beginning of the season, Harper has still been one of his team's most consistent offensive players, and that the home runs are starting to come bodes well for him going forward.