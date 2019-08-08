Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Harper accounted for the first and only extra-base hit of the game with a solo homer off Kevin Ginkel in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old now has 20 long balls on the season along with 74 RBI and 66 runs scored while slashing .251/.371/.467.

More News
Our Latest Stories