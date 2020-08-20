site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Launches sixth long ball
RotoWire Staff
Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run as the Phillies fell to the Blue Jays 3-2 in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
Harper opened the scoring with a solo homer off Chase Anderson in the first. The slugger has six homers and 16 RBI while slashing a stellar .343/.470./.687 on the season.
