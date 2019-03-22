Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, two homers, three runs and three RBI in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Harper's late arrival and cold start to spring gave at least some reason to worry that the slugger may start the season in a slump. If Thursday's exploits are anything to go by, he sure seems ready now, as his spring OPS soared up to 1.192. The outfielder has typically started the season hot, as he owns a .309/.436/.619 line through the end of April over the course of his career.