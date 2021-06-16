Harper was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Harper struck out to open the fourth inning and was replaced in right field for the bottom of the frame. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though it could be a back or side issue as he appeared to suffer the injury during a swing.
