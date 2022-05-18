Harper (elbow) isn't expected to be available to play right field until after the All-Star break after he was advised not to throw for six weeks upon receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right elbow Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The six-week rest period would come to an end in early July, but since Harper would still need additional time after that to build up his throwing distance, the Phillies are preparing for him to be a full-time designated hitter for the remainder of the first half of the season. Perhaps no player has benefited more from the implementation of the universal designated hitter in 2022 than Harper, who likely would have gone on the injured list weeks ago if not for being available in a non-defensive role. Playing through the UCL sprain in his elbow hasn't hindered him at the plate, as Harper has maintained a .995 OPS through 147 plate appearances on the season. As a result of the recent PRP injection, Harper is still experiencing enough pain that he'll be out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres for the third consecutive game, but the Phillies anticipate that he'll be ready to handle DH duties by the weekend, if not Thursday's series finale with San Diego.